VantagePoint Software: Thousands of Traders Are Achieving Financial Freedom with This Artificial Intelligence Trading Software

President of VantagePoint Software, Invited to Share How Traders and Investors are Building Wealth with Artificial Intelligence

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Lane Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint Software, the first company in the world to bring artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting capabilities to the retail investor, was invited to appear on Live It Up with Donna Drake to share how traders are building wealth with his AI software.

"Live It Up" is a television show hosted weekly by award-winning host Donna Drake. The show features interviews by celebrity entertainers, sports legends, top journalists and business icons. Some past guests include Jay Leno, Tom Selleck and Tony Bennet.

Donna eagerly invited President and second-generation software developer of VantagePoint, Lane Mendelsohn, to share how his software has helped thousands of traders around the world achieve financial freedom, and how his company is making a huge impact in the community.

In the interview, Mr. Mendelsohn discusses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how his company, VantagePoint, the first to bring AI technology to retail investors back in 1991, is using the power of AI to empower traders and investors daily by providing them with a tool that allows them to make confident trading decisions and increase their profit potential. The capabilities they have developed have helped traders from all backgrounds achieve financial freedom, even while the markets are down.

With the constant volatility of the stock market, VantagePoint gives traders a way to feel confident despite the market uncertainty and helps them to ultimately achieve their financial goals. Mendelsohn said, "Our whole business is built on helping people to feel more empowered and achieve the goals that they have for themselves and for their families."

In addition to the success VantagePoint software brings to traders around the globe, the family-owned company makes a positive impact in the community by donating a percentage of all its software sales to local communities such as Shriners Hospitals for Children. Since 2007, the company has contributed nearly $630,000 back into the community.

A free demo is available at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo/ or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creators of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

