BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's annual inflation accelerated in June, led by higher fuel prices, preliminary data from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2 percent year-on-year following 1.9 percent increase in May.



Thanks to higher fuel prices, transport costs rose 4.1 percent. Utility charges grew 2.2 percent.



The CPI edged up 0.2 percent from the previous month.



The HICP inflation increased to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent.



