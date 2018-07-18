The global baby car seat market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005359/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global baby car seat market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is new product launches and product innovations. With increased market competition, baby car seat manufacturers are launching products with additional features that ensure a high degree of safety and comfort. Advances in technology have resulted in the development of highly sophisticated and comfortable baby car seats, resulting in increased sales and overall growth of the baby car seat market.

This market research report on the global baby car seat market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the surge in the number of stringent government regulations as one of the key emerging trends in the global baby car seat market:

Global baby car seat market: Surge in the number of stringent government regulations

The governments of several nations, especially developed nations, have implemented laws that pertain to the safety of child travelers. The implementations of such regulations reduce fatalities associated with car crashes. Such measures have significantly reduced the death of babies due to car crashes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research, "Increased child-safety concerns and the increase in demand for technologically advanced products has increased the scope for product innovation. The availability of new, innovative products in the market directly impacts the sale of baby car seats. Subsequently, contributing to the growth of the global baby car seat market".

Global baby car seat market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global baby car seat market by product (combination and convertible car seat, infant car seat, and booster car seat), and geographical regions (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a share of more than 37%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, the market share of the Americas is expected to witness a decline, whereas, the APAC region is expected to witness positive incremental growth over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005359/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com