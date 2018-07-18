Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 18 July 2018 it repurchased 450,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 184.9p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,653,540.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,653,540 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 35,536,971.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 July 2018