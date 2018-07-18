The global packaged rice snacks market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005365/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaged rice snacks market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for healthier snack variants. The indulgence in rice snacks is high among snackers worldwide as these snacks are produced using natural ingredients, hence consumers do not have to worry about artificial flavors or gluten. Moreover, nutrition is the key reason behind eating extruded rice snacks. The increasing consumption of snacks in between meals is also another key factor boosting the growth of the packaged rice snacks market.

This market research report on the global packaged rice snacks market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights new product launches as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaged rice snacks market:

Global packaged rice snacks market: New product launches

The increasing new product launches by regional and international players will support the growth of the market. The manufacturers of the rice snacks are looking at encompassing innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products as well boost the overall growth of the packaged rice snacks industry over the next few years.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food and beverage research, "Processed snack foods have been constantly criticized for excess of calorie content, trans-fats, sugar, sodium and other harmful content. Therefore, several manufacturers are trying to make these products less harmful if not completely healthy by reforming their manufacturing processes and ingredients to reduce the harmful properties or add certain ingredients that make them less detrimental to health. This is leading to the launch of new products that are healthier and offer higher nutritional value."

Global packaged rice snacks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global packaged rice snacks market by product (rice cakes, rice crisps, and other rice snacks) and geographical regions (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the market in 2017, with a market share of close to 42% followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. However, the overall incremental growth of APAC is expected to be exceeded by the EMEA region during the forecast period. The market share of the Americas is expected to decline by close to 1% by 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005365/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com