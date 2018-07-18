Technavio analysts forecast the global caffeine-based drinks market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Increasing marketing and professional activities is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global caffeine-based drinks market 2018-2022. Vendors are launching several campaigns targeted at video gamers such as static in-game advertising and dynamic in-game advertising. Additionally, energy drink manufacturers are also sponsoring gamers to promote their products. For instance, Red Bull sponsors the top Call of Duty player Matt Haag.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global caffeine-based drinks market is the increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles:

Global caffeine-based drinks market: Increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles

Urbanization and changes in lifestyle are some of the major factors driving the global caffeine-based drinks, such as RTD caffeine-based drinks. Hectic work schedules and long work hours compel consumers to seek on-the-go beverages that can instantly energize them, thereby increasing the demand for caffeine-based drinks.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food and beverage, "Caffeine increases the release of catecholamines that can make the heart beat faster, send more blood to muscles, and force the liver to release the sugar into the bloodstream for energy. Energy drinks that contain caffeine also help to cope long and tedious hours of work, subsequently leading to several consumers consuming the product during stressful times."

Global caffeine-based drinks market: segmentation analysis

The global caffeine-based drinks market research report provides market segmentation by product (carbonated drinks, energy drinks, RTD Coffee, sports drinks, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 36% share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to continue witnessing high incremental growth when compared to other regions. APAC too will witness an increase in its market share while EMEA will see a substantial decline in its share of the market by 2022.

