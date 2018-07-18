The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 762.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 772.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 750.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 760.27p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 --- Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 544.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 550.24p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50 --- Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.76p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 --- Invesco Income Growth Trust plc As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 329.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 333.54p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135 --- Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2012.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 2036.60p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1962.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 1987.15p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 --- Invesco Asia Trust plc As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 313.86p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173 --- Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 209.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 210.30p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 --- Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc UK Equity class Ordinary shares As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 189.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 189.03p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 --- Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 103.51p LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 --- Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares As at close of business on 17-July-2018 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 138.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 139.16p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 ---