

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $224 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $3.73 billion from $3.60 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.35



