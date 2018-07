LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in June, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 3.2 percent rise in May.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.6 percent from May, when it grew by 1.5 percent.



