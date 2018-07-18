SEMAFO Inc.: SEMAFO Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results Release and Conference Call

MONTREAL, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO (TSX:SMF)(OMX:SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on August 8, 2018 at 08:00 AM EST with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's second quarter 2018 financial and operational results.

SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter 2018 will be released on August 7 following TSX close and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com (http://www.semafo.com/), (http://www.semafo.com/) and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/). (http://www.sedar.com/) A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 30 days through SEMAFO's website at www.semafo.com (http://www.semafo.com/). (http://www.semafo.com/)

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (647) 788 4922 Tel. North America: 1 (877) 223 4471 Webcast: www.semafo.com Replay overseas: +1 (416) 621 4642 Replay N. America: 1 (800) 585 8367 Replay pass code: 7370499 Expiration: September 08, 2018

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and is targeting commercial production at the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

John Jentz

Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com (mailto:John.Jentz@semafo.com)

Ruth Hanna

Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com (mailto:Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com)

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408

North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408

Website: www.semafo.com (http://www.semafo.com/)

