

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.68 billion, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $5.64 billion from $5.45 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX