

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output growth improved for a third straight month, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Construction output rose 1.8 percent year-on-year after a 1.2 percent increase in April. Output climbed for a third straight month after stagnation in February.



Civil engineering output grew 3.3 percent and building construction increased 1.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output rose 0.3 percent in May after a 1.4 percent gain in April. Output increased for a second month in a row after declining for three months.



