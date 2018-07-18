The "Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The prevalence of respiratory diseases has witnessed rapid growth, and the growing patient pool with respiratory diseases is expected to be a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth.

Growing cases of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, rapid growth in the number of surgical procedures, growing population, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption are the factors that are driving the growth of anaesthesia and respiratory devices market.

Additionally, innovations in the field of respiratory care devices and extended levels of governmental support in approving these devices adds to the market growth. Rapidly growing demand for therapeutic devices in homecare settings and significant increase in the healthcare expenditures are other factors that offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Based on Type, the Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment market segments the market into Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia, Disposables, Respiratory Equipment, Respiratory Disposables, and Respiratory Measurement Devices.

Based on End-User, the market report segments the market into Hospitals, Clinics/Physician Offices, Homecare Settings, and Ambulatory Service Centers.

Based on Countries, the Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market

4. Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market by End-User

5. Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

Medtronic Plc

Philips Healthcare

Getinge Group

Draegerwerk AG

Masimo

Smith's Medical

Teleflex Inc.

OSI Systems

ResMed

Mindray Medical International Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5d8hxz/the_anesthesia?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005389/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Respiratory Devices, Surgical Devices