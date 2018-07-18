

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $493.16 million, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $381.05 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $493.16 Mln. vs. $381.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.26 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.17



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX