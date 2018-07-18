WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.
The company's bottom line totaled $493.16 million, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $381.05 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $493.16 Mln. vs. $381.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.26 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.17
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX