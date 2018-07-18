Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the pemphigus vulgaris market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat familial adenomatous polyposis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005392/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for pemphigus vulgaris, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Pemphigus Vulgaris: Market overview

Pemphigus vulgaris is a rare autoimmune disease that causes painful blistering on the skin and mucous membranes. The immune system makes antibodies to attack bacteria, viruses, and germs.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "In the people with pemphigus vulgaris, antibodies are produced against a protein that binds the skin cells together. As a result, the binding between many skin cells is broken, and this separates the cells from each other. Pemphigus vulgaris usually begins with mucous membranes, which are found in the mouth, throat, nose, and eyes."

Pemphigus Vulgaris: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the pemphigus vulgaris market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (subcutaneous, intravenous, and oral), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, small molecule, and peptide), targets (neonatal Fc receptor, desmoglein 1 (Dsg 1) and desmoglein 2 (Dsg 2), B-cell-activating factor (BAFF), and Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK)), MoA (FcRn inhibitor, BAFF inhibitor, and BTK inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, and Israel) and recruitment status (recruiting, and active, not recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In the segmentation of pipeline molecules based on RoA, the subcutaneous segment led the market by more than 44%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005392/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com