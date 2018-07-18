

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in June, figures from Statistics Poland showed Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced 6.8 percent year-over-year in June, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase of 6.3 percent.



Among components, manufacturing production grew 6.5 percent annually in June and electricity and other utilities output registered a spike of 13.6 percent.



Data also showed that construction output logged a marked annual growth of 24.7 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 4.2 percent in June, above the expected rise of 3.5 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial producer prices rose 3.7 percent annually in June, just above the 3.6 percent increase economists had forecast.



Month-on-month, producer prices went up 0.3 percent in June versus the expected gain of 0.5 percent.



