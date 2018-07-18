

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.27 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.59 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $10.61 billion from $9.50 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.27 Bln. vs. $1.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $10.61 Bln vs. $9.50 Bln last year.



