Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the peptic ulcer market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat peptic ulcers.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Peptic ulcer market overview

An ulcer is formed due to the imbalance caused between aggressive and defensive factors. In the case of peptic ulcers, excessive secretion of acid and pepsin results in damaging of the stomach lining which leads to the formation of ulcers. There are there broad types of ulcers comprising of gastric ulcer, esophageal ulcers, and duodenal ulcers.

Untreated ulcers can result in further complication in the form of perforations developed in the lining of the stomach or small intestine. This causes internal bleeding which results in blood loss leading to hospitalization. The formation of scar tissue makes it difficult for food to pass through the digestive tract.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "An ulcer can be caused to any person irrespective of age. Usually, women are less affected than men. Studies by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention show that around 25 million Americans had an ulcer at some time in their life. Moreover, more than one million people are hospitalized for ulcer-related problems every year in the US."

Peptic ulcer market segmentation

This market research report segments the peptic ulcer market based on drugs under development (preclinical, IND, Phase I, Phase I/II, Phase II, and Phase III), therapies employed (combination therapy, monotherapy, and undisclosed), RoA (oral and undisclosed), therapeutic modality (small molecules, plant-derived, and unspecified), and geographical coverage. It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder, while combination therapy involves the use of more than one drug to treat a disorder. In the current pipeline, 56% molecules are for monotherapy more than 11% are for combination therapy. In the current pipeline, the type of therapy employed in over 33% molecules is undisclosed.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

