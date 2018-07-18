sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,38 Euro		-0,05
-1,46 %
WKN: A2DP23 ISIN: US58513U1016 Ticker-Symbol: Q86 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEET GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEET GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,495
3,625
15:20
3,54
3,67
15:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEET GROUP INC
MEET GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEET GROUP INC3,38-1,46 %