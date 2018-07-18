Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market research engagement on the oil and gas industry. A multinational oil and gas company wanted to redefine their extraction, production, and distribution techniques.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Due to the rise in global demand along with the instability of prices and strict environmental guidelines, oil and gas companies face three main challenges performance optimization, cost reduction, and improvements in environmental footprint."

The oil and gas industry is one of the largest industries all over the world. This sector deals with various domains like exploration, extraction, refining, transport, and marketing of these commodities. Many industries are highly dependent on oil and gas products either in the form of energy fuels or raw materials for chemical products. Leading oil and gas companies have taken initiatives like leveraging big data analytics to increase oil production and minimizing the operational costs. However, there is not much help in capitalizing the benefits of innovation by simply leveraging technology.

The market research engagement presented by Infiniti helped the client to study the existing market trends and set up new strategies to match consumer needs and preferences. Also, it helped the client to attain their primary objective, which was to employ a systematic approach to understand the market dynamicsthat includescompetitors, strengths, weaknesses, and key trends.

This market research engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand and penetrate sharply into market dynamics

Identify potential problems and unwrap various layers for improvement

This market research engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Analyzing newer and upcoming market trends as per customer preferences

Gaining more insights into oil and gas industry's landscape

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

