Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the Wilson's disease market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Wilson's disease.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Wilson's disease: Market overview

Wilson's disease, also known as hepatolenticular degeneration, is a rare genetic metabolic disorder in which excessive copper ions start accumulating in various body parts such as the liver, brain, and eyes. The tissues and organs get damage due to the toxic effect of high levels of copper ions. Chronic liver disease, central nervous system (CNS) abnormalities, and psychiatric (mental health related) disturbances are some of the signs and symptoms of Wilson's disease. Mutation of the ATP7B gene, which is responsible for encoding an ATP7B protein, is the primary cause of the disorder. Although there is no cure for this disease, some therapies help to reduce or control the amount of copper accumulates in the body.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Wilson's disease can affect various parts of the body. Sometimes, the symptoms in some people may not be seen unless they face acute liver failure suddenly. Affected people also go through a variety of neurological signs and symptoms. Neurological features often develop after the liver has retained a significant amount of copper, however, it has been observed in some people with little or no liver damage."

Wilson's disease: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Wilson's disease market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral and intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule and gene therapy), targets (ATP7B protein), MoA (copper chelation, ATP7B protein enhancer, copper-protein complex formation ), geographical segmentation (EMEA and the Americas) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In the current pipeline under RoA, 50% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Wilson's disease are oral.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

