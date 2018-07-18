Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Automotive Trailers Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market environment, category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers, and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of automotive trailers. The automobile market is anticipated to witness a dip in the spend momentum owing to an optimized usage of automotive trailers.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category offer a cost-benefit analysis of the automobile market, which will enable buyers to understand the impact of cost and volume drivers on pricing strategies. The procurement reports will help the buyers in comprehending their buyer power score and the operational capability matrix of suppliers. The report also offers insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

"Development of seaports and airports in upcoming economies is fueling the demand for automotive trailers," says SpendEdge procurement expert. "The buyers should also opt for leasing the trailers instead of purchasing them, as it can help them avoid unnecessary maintenance and inventory storage charges."

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the automotive trailers market.

Optimized usage of automotive trailers

Lower emphasis on fleet expansion

Report scope snapshot: Automotive trailers market

Market insights

Spend segmentation by region

Global category spend

Regional influence on global spend

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

