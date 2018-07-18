

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $390.4 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $267.9 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.52 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $390.4 Mln. vs. $267.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



