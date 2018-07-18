Sterigenics' continued investment in global network expansions supports growing MedTech and pharmaceutical customer needs

Sterigenics, a Sotera Health company and leading global provider of mission-critical sterilization solutions and expert advisory services, announced today it is building a new facility in Markham Vale North in Chesterfield/Derbyshire, UK. The facility will significantly expand Sterigenics' footprint in Europe to help meet the growing sterilization needs of its customers and support the company's mission of Safeguarding Global HealthTM

Scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter, 2018, the facility will include the installation of a state-of-the-art Nordion JS10000 gamma irradiator with a research loop. The new 60,000-square-foot facility will add gamma sterilization capabilities in the UK to complement Sterigenics' existing ethylene oxide (EtO) facility based in Somercotes/Derbyshire.

"Sterigenics is committed to being the world's leading provider of sterilization services and partnering with our customers to eliminate threats to human health," said Philip Macnabb, President of Sterigenics. "We continue to invest in our global network to meet our customers' growing demand for gamma irradiation capacity as a critical step in their product development processes. Our new Markham Vale facility will strengthen our ability to serve our European customers, particularly in the MedTech and pharmaceutical fields, and help them innovate with success."

The new facility will provide routine gamma, GammaStat rapid processing and process validation, as well as laboratory testing services in nearby Somercotes through its Nelson Labs business. The facility will expand Sterigenics' total gamma irradiation capacity in Europe, adding to existing gamma facilities located in Belgium and Italy.

"Our Markham Vale North facility is strategically located to serve the needs of our European customers," said Adrian Wye, Director of UK Operations. "Its prime location at the heart of the UK's motorway network will provide an optimum location for their supply chain logistics. And our facility's high-tech capabilities will deliver the turnaround times necessary to distribute their products to market quickly."

To address the growing need for sterilization in many parts of the world, Sterigenics is making significant investments in technology to expand both gamma and ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization capacity throughout its global network. In August 2017, it completed a major expansion of its Forth Worth facility, adding gamma capacity and increasing total sterilization throughput. In June 2017, it completed a project that significantly increased throughput at its operation in West Memphis, Arkansas, and in 2015, it opened a significant expansion in Gurnee, Illinois. In addition, Sterigenics has recently expanded its EtO facilities in Ontario, California; Costa Rica; and Wiesbaden, Germany. Further announcements are expected in the near future.

About Sterigenics: Sterigenics is a global leader in mission-critical sterilization solutions and expert advisory services. Its 1,600 engineers, scientists and safety specialists provide deep expertise in gamma, EtO, Ebeam and X-ray sterilization technologies for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food and commercial safety, and high-performance materials industries. Its network of 46 facilities in 13 countries put its services close to customers' production and distribution points, ensuring it is the "point of safe" for customers around the world.

About Sotera Health: Sotera Health LLC, along with its business entities, is the world's leading, fully integrated protector of global health. With over 500 years of combined scientific expertise, the company ensures the safety of healthcare by providing mission-critical services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, tissue and food industries. Sotera Health operates 61 facilities in 13 countries. The company has over 2,600 employees globally and touches the lives of more than 180 million people around the world each year. Sotera Health serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including 75 of the top 100 medical device manufacturers.

Sotera Health goes to market through its three best-in-class companies Nelson Labs, Nordion and Sterigenics - with the mission of ensuring the safety of healthcare each and every day. Nelson Labs offers microbiological and analytical testing and expert advisory services to assist customers in developing and maintaining sterilization solutions in medical devices, tissue/implantable products, and the pharmaceutical and biologics fields. Nordion is the world's largest provider of Cobalt-60 used in the gamma sterilization process. Sterigenics provides comprehensive contract sterilization and ionization solutions for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and high-performance materials industries.

Sotera Health LLC is owned by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR. Learn more about Sotera Health at soterahealth.com, about Nelson Labs at nelsonlabs.com, about Nordion at nordion.com and about Sterigenics at sterigenics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005131/en/

Contacts:

Dix Eaton

Angela Martin, 216-241-2148

amartin@dix-eaton.com

or

Sterigenics

Amie Casson, 630-928-1772

aecasson@sterigenics.com