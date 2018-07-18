Taconic Biosciences and Cyagen Biosciences Announce Strategic Partnership

RENSSELAER, N.Y., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences and Cyagen Biosciences, global leaders in the generation of custom genetically engineered rodent models and associated services, announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement terms, the two companies will combine resources to provide the global scientific community with access to premium custom model design and generation services backed by comprehensive capabilities and cutting-edge, fully-licensed technologies.

Custom animal models play a critical role in new drug discovery as biological systems that provide critical insight into the dynamic between a potential therapeutic and a living organism.

Combining over twenty years of experience, the industry's most extensive model generation technology portfolio, and seamless integration to downstream premium custom breeding solutions, Taconic is recognized for creating complex genetically engineered mice and rats for biomedical research. Cyagen entered the industry in 2005 and has gained a strong following for providing model and vector generation services. Through the alliance, Cyagen customers gain access to expanded expertise, comprehensive program management, state-of-the art technologies, pricing flexibility, and faster project timelines through a single point of contact, ensuring the best solution for each unique project.

"Taconic will provide the best solution to every model generation customer through access to scientific experts who generate superior designs using state-of-the-art methods. Through this alliance with Cyagen, Taconic can now offer customers the broadest range of options in the industry in line with market demand," shared Dr. Robert Rosenthal, CEO of Taconic Biosciences.

"Cyagen Biosciences provides researchers with the highest quality animal models possible to ensure ground breaking discoveries. Researchers are increasingly demanding higher quality animal model services at lower costs. Through this new alliance with Taconic, Cyagen will offer researchers even higher quality animal models, with new options available to minimize or eliminate quarantine and other added costs, while providing production capabilities that exceed previous standards and expectations," commented Dr. Reza Rezaei, VP of Sales of Cyagen Biosciences.

About Cyagen Biosciences, Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences is the world's largest provider of custom-engineered mouse & rat models. Cyagen is world renowned for its quality, money back guarantee, and cost-effective prices. Headquartered in California, with locations in Germany, Japan, and China, Cyagen provides researchers from around the world with transgenic, knockout, knock-in, CRISPR, and ES-cell based models and also offers a comprehensive series of stem cell products for research use, including cell lines, media, and differentiation kits. From vector and strategy design to animal model creation, cryopreservation, and breeding, Cyagen offers complete outsourcing for all animal model needs.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal model solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Taconic is a fully-licensed provider of rodent model generation services and has twenty years of model design experience (https://www.taconic.com/design-your-model/gems-design/), providing gene inactivation, gene mutation, replacement and humanization, transgene expression, RNAi, and gene editing via CRISPR/Cas9 technologies to ensure that the right tools are leveraged for each specific customer project. Complimenting this expertise is Taconic's unique capability of providing a seamless transition from model design to breeding and colony management (https://www.taconic.com/breed-your-model/), thus offering customers a complete solution. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

