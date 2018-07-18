

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $733 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 billion or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $7.77 billion from $6.64 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $7.77 Bln vs. $6.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 to $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.91



