Flybits adds to leadership team in its latest round of hiring.

Following a year of stellar growth, Flybits is expanding its Sales, Marketing and Business Development teams. Justine Melman, a veteran in digital marketing and transformation, joins as VP of Marketing and Communications. As VP of Sales, Sean Frigault, brings 15 years of experience in sales, Fintech and account management. Flybits is also joined by a new Director of Advanced Enterprise Solutions and two Business Development Representatives.

Flybits has expanded steadily since its inception in 2013, seeing 300% growth in the past year alone. With offices in Toronto, San Francisco and London, Flybits has focused on driving adoption in the financial services, insurance and wealth management industries. Dr. Hossein Rahnama, CEO of Flybits, said "I am really pleased with how our recent senior leadership hires will help bolster the efforts of our company and support the work we do with our customers in Canada, the United States, Latin America and the UK."

As partnerships evolve and interest in context-as-a-service continues to grow, Flybits hosted its inaugural global event, the Flybits Airshow. Data science and AI veterans were brought together to share their insights on the future of financial services with partners, customers and colleagues.

"Our focus at Flybits is on putting the power of contextual data intelligence into the hands of leading enterprises around the world. Our platform is uniquely positioned to enable significantly more meaningful connections between companies and their customers by enabling our customers to turn their growing data assets into engaging and insightful personalized experiences. I am excited to work with our leadership team to advance Flybits to yet another successful phase," added Rahnama.

About Flybits:

Flybits empowers enterprises to connect with their customers more meaningfully through micro-personalized experiences, powered by contextual data. Flybits unifies disparate sources of relevant public and proprietary data without technical hassle, enabling Fortune 500 organizations to build sophisticated and evolving customer engagement programs with ease. Leveraging unique and patent-protected AI and machine learning capabilities, experiences created through Flybits become increasingly effective in delivering success. From driving product awareness to offering virtual concierge-style services, enterprises across the globe are using Flybits to add significant value to the lives of their customers and preparing themselves for the new data economy.

Read more about Flybits' leadership team here: https://flybits.com/about-us/leadership/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005132/en/

Contacts:

Flybits

Justine Melman

844-359-2487

marketing@flybits.com