

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation accelerated for the third straight month in June, figures from the National Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose at a faster rate of 2.0 percent annually in June, following a 1.7 percent increase in May.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.9 percent annually in June and utility costs went up by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.6 percent.



