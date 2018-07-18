

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 that increased 43 percent from last year, reflecting strong performance in investment banking and sales and trading. Quarterly net revenues rose 12 percent from the prior year.



Both earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations.



In the Wednesday's pre-market trade, MS is currently trading at $50.54, up $1.34 or 2.72 percent.



James Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We reported robust revenue and earnings growth this quarter with strength across all businesses and geographies. The second quarter performance reflected active markets and healthy client engagement. Our strong global franchise positions us well to continue to grow organically across each of our businesses and to deliver operating leverage.'



Earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter grew 43 percent to $2.27 billion from the prior year's $1.59 billion, with earnings per share improving to $1.30 from $0.87 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly net revenues rose 12 percent to $10.61 billion from $9.50 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected revenues of $ 10.10 billion for the quarter.



Institutional Securities net revenues were $5.7 billion reflecting strong performance across Sales and Trading franchise and Investment Banking, with Global Announced and Completed M&A and Global IPOs.



Wealth Management Net revenues for the current quarter were $4.3 billion compared with $4.2 billion a year ago.



Investment Management net revenues were $691 million, up from $665 million in the prior year, on higher management fees.



Assets under management of $474 billion reflect continued positive long-term net flows in the quarter.



The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share (an increase from $0.25 per share), payable on August 15, 2018 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2018.



During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Firm repurchased about $1.25 billion of its common stock or about 24 million shares. The Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase of up to $4.7 billion of common stock beginning in the third quarter of 2018 through the end of the second quarter of 2019.



