

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $236.98 million, or $4.16 per share. This compares with $97.92 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $4.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.86 billion from $2.62 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $249 Mln. vs. $161 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.37 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.72 -Revenue (Q2): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.05 - $16.05 Full year revenue guidance: $11.0 - $11.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX