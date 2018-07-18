Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR), the world leader in mass customization, announced today it will host its annual investor day on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Waltham, Massachusetts, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (EDT). The agenda includes presentations by Robert Keane, president and chief executive officer, Sean Quinn, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other senior executives. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.cimpress.com, and an audio replay will be available until August 8, 2019. Investors interested in attending should contact Investor Relations at ir@cimpress.com.

