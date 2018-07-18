Enhancements to mechanistic dermal absorption model in GastroPlus will target non-pharmaceutical markets

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has entered into a one-year funded research collaboration with a large European consortium to further develop and validate the mechanistic Transdermal Compartmental Absorption and Transit (TCAT) model in GastroPlus.

Dr. Viera Lukacova, director of simulation sciences, said: "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the diverse membership of this large European consortium to enhance the GastroPlus TCAT model in support of alternative approaches to animal testing. The model is already being utilized heavily within pharmaceutical companies to support transdermal product development activities. This project will contribute substantially to improvements in the program, specifically directed toward the predictions of local exposure within the skin layer following topical administration of various chemicals. We expect the developments under this agreement will aid companies and regulatory agencies as they strive to implement an animal-free chemical safety assessment program."

John DiBella, Lancaster division president, added: "The consortium rigorously evaluated GastroPlus and several other commercial/academic dermal models on a number of criteria, including prediction accuracy using blinded data, and the results presented at the largest toxicology conference in March had GastroPlus ranked at the top. The outcomes from this collaboration will be integrated into the next versions of GastroPlus and made available to clients as an optional add-on module, which should help us further penetrate into safety research and risk assessment areas. We look forward to leveraging the experiences, expertise, and knowledge base of the consortium as we collaborate on the next-generation dermal absorption modeling platform."

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect" and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

