The WOM Token, which introduces a new way to incentivize honest word-of-mouth content, will debut on YEAY, a video commerce platform for Generation Z and Millennials

WOM Token Ltd., the company enabling brands to tap into the 2.1 billion peer-to-peer recommendations that happen online everyday, announces today the addition of strategic advisors to its advisory board. The WOM Token connects content creators and loyal "fans" with their favorite brands through blockchain technology.

Boasting experts from the finance, tech, and blockchain world, WOM's advisory board members add substantial industry expertise to the company.

The key advisory board members include:

Samson (SAM) Lee, Founder CEO of CoinStreet, has over 20 years' experience in numerous positions in the AI and blockchain sphere including Founding Chairman of Belt Road TechFin Association, Co-founder of the Blockchain Centre of Hong Kong and Co-founder of Ethereum south China community.

Björn Wagner, Co-founder of Parity Technologies one of the leading blockchain technology providers. Parity has been commissioned by the Web3 Foundation to build the Polkadot network, a brand new protocol that will allow independent blockchains to exchange information.

Hartej Sawhney, Co-founder and President of Hosho one of the global leaders in blockchain security and smart contract auditing.

Christopher Emms, CEO of TokenSky and MP of fullstack blockchain provider, Decentralised Ventures, has worked in Europe's most exciting technology startups and is currently advising companies on blockchain ecosystems, design and architecture.

Timothy Armoo, 23-year-old CEO of Fanbytes, a video influencer company that helps global brands like Universal, Warner and Apple Music reach Generation Z on Snapchat and Instagram.

, 23-year-old CEO of Fanbytes, a video influencer company that helps global brands like Universal, Warner and Apple Music reach Generation Z on Snapchat and Instagram. Jan Denecke, CEO and co-founder of WENN Digital, the company behind the KODAKOne platform. Jan is a serial-entrepreneur with more than 10 years' experience as a copyright lawyer.

YEAY, a video commerce platform for Generation Z and Millennials, will be the first platform to partner with WOM, to create a brand new ad-free marketing channel that incentivizes and rewards honest word-of-mouth recommendations. Now, with WOM Token Ltd., brands have a way to optimize their marketing through user-generated content, while ensuring content creators and curators are fairly rewarded for the value they bring to brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam Lee, a highly respected expert, to our team of advisors. With the support of Sam, we are excited to continue growing our network and to let our customers continue doing what they do best promoting their favorite products to one another through creative and honest content," said Melanie Mohr, founder of YEAY and creator of the WOM Token.

"An ad-free future for marketing that's powerful. Who wouldn't rather listen to a real recommendation from a friend over a self-serving advert? WOM finally gives brands a way to turn word-of-mouth content into a scalable, measurable marketing channel, while making sure that everyone receives their fair share of the reward," said Sam Lee, Founder and CEO of CoinStreet.

About WOM

The WOM (word-of-mouth) Token is creating a brand new user-generated marketing channel that incentivizes and rewards honest word-of-mouth recommendations. WOM, which will launch onto the market through YEAY, provides a way to instantly reward brand advocacy no matter where in the world it happens or how micro the scale.

