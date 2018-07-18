The "Europe Public Relation Robots Market by Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates the total revenue of European public relation (PR) robots market has reached $59.6 million in 2017 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of PR robots in a magnitude of industrial applications across Europe.

Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of Europe public relation robots market by analyzing the entire Europe market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe public relation robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product, application vertical and country.

Based on product type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Telepresence PR Robots

Humanoid PR Robots

Other PR Robots

On basis of application vertical, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Hotels Restaurants Robots

Mobile Guidance Information Robots

Marketing Robots

Media Relation Robots

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

AMS Technologies AG

Anybots Inc.

Boston Dynamics

DST Robot Co., Ltd.

Dyson Ltd

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Google Inc.

Kawada Robotics

Meka Robotics

Nanjing Avatarmind Robot Technology Limited Company

Qihan Technology Co.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robosoft Technologies Private Limited

Samsung Electronics

Softbank Robotics

Savioke, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

WowWee Group Limited

