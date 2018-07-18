Altasciences Clinical Research - Canada: Altasciences Participates in Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

LAVAL, Quebec, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altasciences is pleased to have partnered with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables, on a randomized, controlled, single blind, two-way crossover study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of their investigational glucagon injection in Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D) subjects in a state of insulin-induced hypoglycemia following baseline euglycemic steady-state.

Altasciences' ability to effectively recruit patients, their clinical operational experience, and their robust list of validated bioanalytical assays, including Exenatide, Glucagon, Insulin Glargine, M1, M2, Insulin Asparte, and Metformin, provide the perfect solution for organizations developing treatments for metabolic disorders, such as diabetes and NASH.

"We have been working with Xeris for three years now, and are proud to support both their bioanalytical and clinical needs, as they develop and commercialize ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. One of the key reasons sponsors choose to collaborate with Altasciences on their drug development outsourcing strategy is our ability to recruit and qualify patients within a short period of time, as well as our ability to conduct both inpatient and outpatient trials," said Ingrid Holmes, General Manager, Montreal Clinical Operations, at Altasciences.

Xeris' platforms have the potential to offer distinct advantages, such as eliminating reconstitution, enabling long-term room temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous infusion. These attributes can lead to products that are easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners.

"Altasciences understands the importance and value of patient-centric innovations such as this and we look forward to collaborating with Xeris on future similar projects," added Holmes.

About Altasciences

Altasciences Clinical Research (http://www.altasciences.com/) is a mid-size contract research organization that encompasses Algorithme Pharma (http://www.algopharm.com/en) in Montreal, QC, Vince & Associates Clinical Research (http://www.vinceandassociates.com/) in Overland Park, KS, and Algorithme Pharma USA (http://www.algopharm.com/en) in Fargo, ND, with an overall company focus on supporting early-stage drug development. With over 25 years of industry experience, Altasciences provides clinical services to an international customer base of biopharmaceutical companies. Altasciences' full-service solutions offering in this critical stage of drug development includes clinical pharmacology, medical writing, biostatistics, data management and bioanalysis.

