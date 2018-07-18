New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - JGR Capital, an independent equity research firm, announces that it has initiated coverage on Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a fully reporting leading diversified and integrated cannabis holding company.

Player's Network, Inc. ("PNTV" or the "Company") is a cannabis diversified holding company that has holdings in Seed-to-Sale as well as cannabis lifestyle and entertainment. Since 2015, PNTV actively pursues the cultivation and processing of medical and recreational marijuana in North Las Vegas under two medical marijuana establishments (MME) licenses that were granted to its majority-owned (85.4%) subsidiary, Green Leaf Farms Holdings.

PNTV recently acquired a 56,000 sq. ft. facility in Salinas Valley California which is currently generating north of $800k revenues per month and is scaling up to over $1.2 million a month. PNTV also distributes content relating to the cannabis industry at its WeedTV.com through the subsidiary of MJ Media Corp. Also, the Company engages in other cannabis-related businesses in sourcing and integration, and payment solutions.

Key Report Highlights

Player's Network progressively develops and restructure its business model and Cultivation and Production operations into the burgeoning legal cannabis sectors in the US, particularly in California and Nevada.

The Company has implemented a "Growth by Acquisition" model to enter new markets quickly.

The Company seeks investments and acquisitions in cannabis Seed-to-Sale (cultivation, production, and dispensaries), marijuana media and entertainment content, and a Blockchain payment solution for cannabis to diversify and integrate its portfolio and complex.

PNTV expands senior management team and board of directors with seasonal and experienced professionals.

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc. (symbol: PNTV) is a leading diversified and integrated cannabis holding company. PNTV focuses on two main business segments: seed-to-sale operations and cannabis lifestyle. All seed-to-sale operations are held by PNTV's subsidiary, Green Leaf Farms Holdings, and our cannabis entertainment and lifestyle ventures such as WeedTV are held by MJ Media Corp. Follow PNTV on Twitter at @PlayersNetwork and follow us on Facebook www.fb.com/PlayersNetwork.

About JGR Capital

JGR Capital is an independent equity research firm with a focus on small-cap and pre-IPO companies under $2 billion in market cap. JGR Capital leverages a tech-forward approach to help these companies navigate the market by increasing visibility through equity research. With three locations worldwide, JGR Capital offers analyst coverage via a tech-forward, data-driven approach. Because our reports are based on facts, not recommendations, we are a reputable, trusted resource for investors. For more information, visit www.jgrcap.com and to sign up to receive our research, visit https://www.jgrcap.com/small-cap-research-newsletter/

