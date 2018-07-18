CounterPath Corporation: Leading Contact Center Solution Provider Signs Agreement with CounterPath for Hosted Stretto Platform Services

Long-standing CounterPath Customer Adopts Subscription-based Stretto Platform Services to Provision and Manage Their End Users

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced a signed agreement with a leading contact center solution provider to deploy CounterPath's Hosted Stretto Platform™ for provisioning, voice quality monitoring, and remote support. The deployment is expected to grow over the coming months as usage expands to cover their install base of Bria Unified Communications clients.

Under the license agreement, the existing contact center customer will use cloud-based Stretto Platform services to easily provision and manage it's current deployment of Bria softphones and leverage its in-depth reports and analytics to ensure optimal user experiences with greater responsiveness and efficiency. CounterPath was chosen by the customer to solve the management issues surrounding the success of their contact center customer deployment. Given the large scope and scale of their deployment, our customer was adding support resources to manage the onboarding and offboarding of Bria Software as their contact center customers expanded. With Stretto Platform services, our customer can now significantly decrease their operating costs.

According to a recent worldwide market study by Gartner, Software as a Service (SaaS) remains the largest segment of the cloud market, with annual revenue expected to grow 22.2 percent to reach $73.6 billion in 2018. Gartner expects SaaS to reach 45 percent of total application software spending by 2021 1. CounterPath customers are seeing the growing market trend towards cloud-based subscriptions services and are beginning to evaluate CounterPath's Stretto subscription-based user management for current deployments of Bria Software.

"We are pleased to continue delivering software and services to this customer with its tens of thousands of users leveraging CounterPath's Bria Softphone with their contact center offering and where user management is a challenge," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales and Marketing. "Cloud-based Stretto Platform Services allows companies to leverage best-in-class hosted user management to provision users and amass high-level corelated data to drive better user experiences. This is a very deliberate trend we are seeing, and we expect to see dozens of deployments where customers who have deployed high numbers of Bria softphones leveraging CounterPath's hosted subscription services to drive the next level of performance and user management in the coming months."

CounterPath's Stretto Platform is a robust, carrier-grade provisioning, messaging, collaboration, analytics and mobility experience enhancement platform that enables enterprises and service providers to build flexible solutions that meet their specific communication and user deployment requirements. As CounterPath's partner network leveraging CounterPath cloud based services continues to grow, and with existing customers coming online, adoption is just beginning.

The various modules of the Stretto Platform, including Provisioning, User Experience Metrics, Help Desk, Push Notification, Call Continuity, Messaging and Presence, and Messaging Sync, can be purchased individually or in groupings to further enhance specific module features.

For more information about CounterPath solutions, please visit www.counterpath.com.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Ribbon Communications, Rogers and Verizon. Visit CounterPath, www.counterpath.com.

Contacts

Mabel Louie

Vice President, Marketing

e-mail: mlouie@counterpath.com

Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@counterpath.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including the Company's expectation that (a) the deployment will grow over the coming months as usage expands to cover the deployed install base of Bria Softphones; (b) with Stretto Platform services, its customer can now significantly decrease their operating costs; (c) it will see dozens of deployments where customers who have deployed high numbers of Bria softphones leveraging CounterPath's hosted subscription services drive the next level of performance and user management in the coming months; or (d) it's partner network leveraging it's cloud based services will continue to grow and with its existing customers coming online, adoption is just beginning. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others: (1) the variability in CounterPath's sales from reporting period to reporting period due to extended sales cycles as a result of selling CounterPath's products through channel partners or the length of time of deployment of CounterPath's products by its customers; (2) the Company's ability to manage its operating expenses, which may adversely affect its financial condition; (3) the Company's ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; (4) a decline in the Company's stock price or insufficient investor interest in the Company's securities which may impact the Company's ability to raise additional financing as required or may cause the Company to be delisted from a stock exchange on which its common stock trades; (5) the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the Company's business; (6) the success by the Company of the sales of its current and new products; (7) the impact of technology changes on the Company's products and industry; (8) the failure to develop new and innovative products using the Company's technologies; and (9) the potential dilution to shareholders or overhang on the Company's share price of its outstanding stock options. Readers should also refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, and the Company's other disclosure documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and the Company's interim and annual filings and other disclosure documents filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1 https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3871416 (April 2018)

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation