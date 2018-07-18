Name and Livery Revealed at Farnborough Airshow

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, today revealed the branding and livery for a new national Flag Carrier NigeriaAir due to be launched at the end of this year. Senator Sirika spoke at a press conference at the Farnborough Air Show at 1pm today.

The 'unveiling' was attended by the Press, Nigerian dignitaries, stakeholders, aircraft manufacturers, prospective investors and a Nigerian government delegation including S. Zakari, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Transportation, Senator Adamu Aliero, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, and the Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Chairperson, House Committee and included a short film showing an aircraft with the new Nigeria Air livery.

Senator Sirika, the Honourable Minister of State for Aviation, said "I am very pleased to tell you that we are finally on track to launching a new national flag carrier for our country: Nigeria Air We are all fully committed to fulfilling the campaign promise made by our President, Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. We are aiming to launch Nigeria Air by the end of this year.

He continued: "I want to personally thank our Transaction Advisers, led by AMG, and the special Task Force, who have worked diligently to achieve the results so far and overcome the challenges involved. We obtained the Certificate of Compliance from the Nigerian Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) two weeks ago and can now go into the investor search. I am confident that we will have a well-run national flag carrier, a global player, compliant to international safety standards, one which has the customer at its heart. An airline that communicates the essence of our beautiful country, an airline we can all be proud of."

The minister continued: "'Following extensive market research, the branding of our new airline, Nigeria Air, demonstrates a true flag carrier of our nation, soaring through the skies in the shape of our nation's eagle."

The branding and naming of the new national carrier comes on the back of a social media campaign undertaken under the auspices of The Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) which invited Nigerian youth and students for their input and creativity to come up with a name for the new Nigerian flag carrier. The Facebook page and website nameyourairlinenigeria engaged over 400,000 people up until the deadline for submissions, which was on 25th June 2018.

In addition, detailed and extensive market research was commissioned by the Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), which involved focus groups across Nigeria and over 100 interviews with aviation stakeholders and professionals, politicians, Nigerian business owners, students and a broad spectrum of people across Nigeria.

The research concluded that Nigeria is a proud nation with diverse populace, a strong cultural heritage and a people that are hungry for a unifying national flag carrier.

The Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) is also currently running an aviation road map that includes airport concessions, Aerotropolis, an aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Center, agro allied terminals, the National Carrier and an aircraft leasing company.

The Nigerian Government will support the launch of the new flag carrier with viability gap funding, in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to deliver a national flag carrier, guided by the international ICAO standards, that will stand the IOSA audit from the start, and lead to a fast IATA membership for international operation.

Honourable Minister of State for Aviation

Hadi Sirika is a pilot, aircraft engineer, businessman and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who represented Katsina North Senatorial District on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). He became a senator in 2011. Before this, he served as member of the House of Representatives 2003-2007 on the Platform of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He was also General Manager of Katsina State Transport Authority from 1999-2000. He is currently the Minister of State for Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Hadi is married and plays Polo.

Members of the special Task Force for the New National Flag Carrier

Chairman Capt Fola Akinkuotu, Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace

Management Agency (NAMA)

Capt. Muhtar Usman, Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed, Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology

Mr. Akin Olateru, Chairman for Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB)

Mr.Chidi Izuwah, the Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC)

Lay Arie, Transaction Adviser for MRO and Aviation Leasing Company

Mr. Ben Tukur, Technical Assistant to the Minister of State for Aviation

Capt. Tilmann Gabriel, National Carrier Transaction Adviser from Airline Management Group (AMG)

Transaction Advisers for new National Flag Carrier

Airline Management Group Ltd was appointed as the lead Transaction Adviser for the new national carrier of Nigeria in February 2018, together with AviaSolutions. AMG is a UK based company whose experienced board and management team have hands on responsibility at C-level in implementing complex airline and aviation industry projects around the world. AMG has a track record in aviation Start-up (from concept to AOC), Turnaround (from optimising individual disciplines to steering a re-launch) and Growth (delivering bottom line results).

* Market Research:

The market research was undertaken by Airline Management Group Ltd. together with From6 Communications an international branding agency and Image Time, a leading Nigerian marketing agency.

New National Flag Carrier in Compliance with the ICRC Act 2005

The Federal Ministry of Transportation was granted an Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for the establishment of the airline presented to Sirika by Izuwah, (ICRC) via a Joint Venture/PPP arrangement, in substantial compliance with the ICRC Act, 2005 and the National Policy on Public Private Partnership (PPP).

