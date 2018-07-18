7.29% Growth Rate for Distribution Automation Market to 2023, Driven by Smart Meters, Voltage Regulators and Sensors

PUNE, India, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global distribution automation market is estimated to be USD 11.82 billion in 2018 & is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2018 to 2023, to reach a market size of USD 16.81 billion by 2023. Distribution automation market is growing at a rapid pace in countries like Spain, Italy, & Denmark because of increasing smart grid investments with strong in-built T&D assets. Germany, UK, & France are expected to hold a significant share of distribution automation market in region because of increasing investments in smart grid projects

Major manufacturers in distribution automation market include Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Eaton (Ireland). Software providers such as Cisco (US) and Xylem (Sensus) (US) provide software to OEMs such as ABB (Switzerland) and Siemens (Germany).

Increasing demand for energy efficiency and increasing renewable power generation are the key factors driving the distribution automation market. Also, the increasing distributed energy generation in developing countries such as India can create opportunities for the market. The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global distribution automation market by type of utility, component, and region.

Field device segment is expected to be fastest-growing distribution automation market, by component, from 2018 to 2023. Increasing deployment of field devices in distribution automation will drive field device segment. Increasing investments in field devices, particularly in Asian countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, will result in the higher market share of field device segment in distribution automation market.

Report segments distribution automation market, by type of utility, into public and private utility. The public utility segment is estimated to lead the distribution automation market in 2018. Also, it is projected to grow at fastest rate during forecast period because of government grants offered to public utilities. This is likely to boost overall public utility market.

Field devices are crucial elements in distribution automation ecosystem. Distribution automation field devices can be broadly classified into voltage regulators, smart meters, smart sensors, automated capacitors, remote fault indicators, smart relays, and smart reclosers. Smart meters can automatically read meter (readings) and control and update the meter points. Key function of voltage regulators is to increase or decrease voltage levels in electrical management systems.

The distribution automation market has been analyzed in five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Market in Europe is expected to lead the global distribution automation market during forecast period. Market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing investments in distribution automation & increasing complexity in the region's power distribution infrastructure.

