Contract research organizations (CROs), Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are playing crucial role in global biologics market. IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on"Biologics Outsourcing Global Market". In addition to Market size and Competitive intelligence, IQ4I gives comprehensive insights on biologics outsourcing market, trends and emerging strategies

Over the last two decades, the Pharmaceutical/Biotech industry has undergone radical changes. The unprecedented downsizing of the internal discovery of big pharmaceuticals, patent expiration, shift towards biologics have seen a surge in the externalization and outsourcing activities. As the industry is looking for new sources of discovery and development with limited resources, there is a growing preference to move towards externalization and willingness to embrace the concept of outsourcing, IQ4I estimates that ~21% of the biopharmaceutical R&D spending goes into biologics development.

Almost all the major Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies are considering outsourcing as a core strategy to fill their discovery pipelines. Outsourcing companies that have precise capabilities through greater flexibility are the preferred ones. Now-a-days, the big pharma relies more on CROs/CDMOs/CMOs for biologics development and manufacturing capabilities to stock up their pipelines.

Biologics out-paced small molecules in the global pharmaceutical market, with eight biologics appearing in the top 10 selling drugs and only two small molecules securing space for them in the race. The biologics global market was estimated to be $204.0 billion in 2016 with North America holding being a major share in the market. Asia Pacific is witnessing huge growth with many multinational companies investing in regional players for biologics outsourcing in key countries such as China and India. The China biologics market was estimated to be $19.9 billion in 2016 and China biologics outsourcing market is estimated to be for $0.71 billion. This is due to increased government funding and flexible regulatory framework, flourishing domestic biopharmaceutical and biosimilars market, improved capacities and capabilities that make them stand out in terms of development and production efficiencies.

The pharmaceutical outsourcing global market was estimated to be $113.7 billion in 2016, of which CROs account for 49.0% and CMOs accounts for 51.0%. IQ4I estimates that the biologics outsourcing global market to be $20.7 billion in 2016.

"Biologics Outsourcing Global Market" report gives comprehensive insights on the biologics outsourcing global market. The report covers all segments, global trends and emerging strategies of the outsourcing market related to drug discovery, preclinical development, clinical phases and commercial manufacturing of biologics. Major biologics outsourcing market players included in the report are Lonza, Genscript, Charles River Laboratories (CRL), Wuxi AppTec, CMC biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Patheon, Catalent, Labcorp (Covance), and Fujifilm diosynth biotechnologies.

This report caters the need of CROs/CDMOs/CMOs, Pharmaceutical /Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the potential of the biologics outsourcing global market. The report also provide insights on customer base, number of deals between CRO's and Pharmaceutical /biotech firms, global FTE rates, employee strength & number of companies, revenue/employee of major players, therapeutic area gap analysis and Successful research collaboration outcomes of selected CROs/CDMOs/CMOs and Sponsors, which are likely to have an impact on the biologics outsourcing global market in the foreseeable future.

This report covers in-depth analysis of major players by therapeutic area of focus, capabilities, geographic presence, financials, collaborations, acquisitions, .

Some of the key sections covered in the report are given below:

Biologics Outsourcing Global Market

The biologics outsourcing global market is estimated region wise with various drug discovery, development and manufacturing segments and their market shares. This section also included the market sizing of antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and others which included gene therapy, cell therapy. The emerging trends and strategies adopted by global biopharmaceutical companies and their impact on outsourcing market were discussed. A list of approved drugs (2012-2016) along with phase wise pipeline analysis for biologics was included.

In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of Biologics Outsourcing global market

Regional analysis of biologics outsourcing global market

Market sizing based on type of Biologics, Therapeutic areas and end users

Emerging trends and strategies

A list of approved drugs (2012-2016) along with phase wise and modality based pipeline analysis for biologics

Market share analysis of major players in biologics outsourcing global market.

Biologics services cost analysis for various modalities

Service provider matrix based on service offerings, revenues and employee size

Contract Biomanufacturing

Contract manufacturing market was estimated region wise with segmental revenues for various end user groups such as diagnostics, research reagents and therapeutics. Total available manufacturing capacity was estimated with distinction between GMP vs. non-GMP, in-house vs. CMOs and clinical vs. commercial contract manufacturing. Key developments such as collaborations, capacity expansions and acquisitions were reported and analyzed.

In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of contract biomanufacturing global market

Regional analysis of contract biomanufacturing global market

Market dynamics for contract manufacturing

Market sizing based on end users

Emerging trends and strategies

Market share analysis of major players in contract manufacturing global market.

Competitive landscape with regard to capacities for major CMOs

CMO service matrix based on type of cell culture techniques, revenues and employee size

Cell line development Services

The cell line development services global market was estimated region wise, by type of cell lines expression systems, by cell types and by application. This report also contains cost analysis for various cell line development services. Key developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, new launches, partnerships and expansions were reported and analyzed.

In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of cell line development services global market

Regional analysis of cell line development services global market

Market dynamics for cell line development services global market

Cost analysis of different cell line development services and cell based assays

Cell line type used in approved biologics (2012-2016) and analysis based on type of modality

Comparison matrix of various key players with cell line development capabilities

Animal Model Services

The animal model Services global market was estimated region wise, type of animal species and therapeutic area. This report also contains ethics and regulations, animal model alternatives and applications. Assessment of most common animal models across different therapeutic areas was included. Key developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, new launches, partnerships and expansions were reported and analyzed

In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of Animal model outsourcing global market

Regional analysis of Animal model services global market

Market dynamics for animal model service global market

Comparison matrix for species and applications

Cost analysis of different animal model services

Comparison matrix of animal model service providers and models in respective therapeutic areas, revenues and employee size

