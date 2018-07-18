Salim Ismail Announced as Keynote Speaker at Mitratech's Interact 2018 Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech (http://www.mitratech.com/), the leading provider of legal and compliance software solutions, today announced that Salim Ismail, best-selling author, founding executive director of Singularity University, and founder of ExO Works, will deliver the keynote address at its Interact 2018 Conference.

Every year the Interact conference provides an opportunity for clients, industry experts and partners to connect, learn, and contribute to insightful sessions on Mitratech innovations, legal operations best practices and industry trends. This year's theme, The Next Frontier of Legal Ops, recognizes that legal operations should be a center of innovation and excellence that brings people, processes and information together like never before by extending legal operations capabilities across the entire enterprise.

"Salim understands the power of innovation and technology to transform not only our organizations, but our understanding of what is possible," said Mitratech CEO Jason Parkman. "He will explore how we can bring new ideas and new approaches to our daily work, so that we can drive change and innovation by fostering creativity and empowering teams. We hope attendees come away from the conference with new perspectives and a more expansive view of what they can accomplish and the impact that they and their businesses can have. I find his work inspiring; I hope our clients do too."

Salim Ismail is the best-selling author of Exponential Organizations, a sought-after technology strategist, and a renowned entrepreneur with ties to Yahoo!, Google and Singularity University. He consults with governments and the world's top FORTUNE 500 companies on innovation and growth, and his work has been featured in premier media outlets like the New York Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, FORTUNE, Forbes, WIRED, Vogue, and the BBC.

The 2018 Interact conference will take place September 24-27 in Austin, Texas. To learn more about and register for the event visit https://interact.mitratech.com/ (https://interact.mitratech.com/).

