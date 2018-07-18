Corvil Introduces AI-Powered "Intelligence Hub" to Help Businesses Achieve Superior Digital Experiences and Performance

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvil (https://www.corvil.com/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-IHUBL) today announced Intelligence Hub (http://www.corvil.com/solutions/intelligence-hub/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-IHUBL), the next generation of digital intelligence to improve the performance, agility and digital experience of today's modern businesses. Intelligence Hub offers the potential to dramatically change how organizations see, manage and optimize their business and supporting technology operations.

Today's businesses require a new type of "digital intelligence (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lkBUA2EW4k)" that understands and correlates changes in the critical dimensions of business outcomes, user and customer experience, underlying application and infrastructure performance, and cybersecurity. Intelligence Hub provides proactive alerting on changes in these dimensions and allows business and operations teams to flexibly visualize, explore and analyze this key information for more informed action.

"Intelligence Hub has enabled us to quickly see the business how we need to, understanding important activity about customers, how they are experiencing our service, and why," said a Managing Director at a Global Bank."From improving customer engagement and outcomes to increasing operational efficiency and providing better intelligence for business decisions, this new level of insight has become imperative to running our business."

Applying machine learning and big data analytics to Corvil's unique capture of high fidelity business data from the network, Intelligence Hub accurately identifies anomalies, triages areas of greatest concern, and has capabilities to predict conditions for improved planning.

"We believe digital intelligence will become one of the most valuable sources of actionable business and operational insight for companies to achieve superior digital experiences and influence their wider business strategy," said Donal Byrne, Corvil CEO."In addressing the disparities between digital vision and digital performance, Intelligence Hub has made it easy for companies to turn the vast volumes of customer transactions, preferences, communications, etc. they generate into powerful, real-time, correlated and self-service insight, enabling them to move fast and stay secure in the digital world."

Corvil Analytics engines provide a rich, precision-sequenced, and normalized source of data from network communications, creating an ideal dataset for AI application. Rapidly deployable, Intelligence Hub ingests this real-time streaming data, as well as certain external data sources and, correlating performance anomalies, highlights areas for action. To enable efficient investigation and analysis workflows, Intelligence Hub maintains a full record and traceable links to source data.

Intelligence Hub also provides a comprehensive set of easy-to-use visualizations, allowing multiple teams (business, IT operations, network, security, risk and compliance, etc.) to see, explore, and perform multidimensional analyses of the information of greatest relevance and share findings in a consumable manner.

Example insights and analyses:

Business teams can see, and be alerted to, changes in customer or business behaviors relating to areas such as total business transacted, individual orders, products, conversion or fill rates, and response times

IT Operations teams can more efficiently and proactively manage their environments with flexible exploration and alerting to changes in areas such as user response and performance by service or application tier, resources in use by device and account, or activity by location

Security Operations teams can see correlated risk levels across dimensions of users, devices, resources, and patterns as well as be alerted to user behaviors that differs from department profile or changes in machine access

"We have designed Intelligence Hub with accessibility and extensibility in mind, to offer an intuitive user experience for multiple roles and to enable them to apply machine learning-driven anomaly detection to the data elements they each deem most important," said Donal O'Sullivan, Corvil, VP, Product Management."Consequently, it has the power to shift roles of IT Ops and Sec Ops from executing IT delivery objectives to digital leaders driving more business-based measures."

What Analysts are saying:

"Corvil's Intelligence Hub combines dynamic and reliable rich data with machine learning and persona-driven awareness. As such, the Intelligence Hub can serve as a bridge to enable superior IT-to-business alignment, with unique insights into business ecosystem interdependencies as well as application and infrastructure behaviors. In parallel, it can help to bridge operations and security requirements to support superior levels of efficiency on both sides of the Sec/NetOps handshake, and in this way unify IT more effectively as a whole."

Dennis Drogseth, Enterprise Management Associates, Vice President

Corvil Intelligence Hub (https://www.corvil.com/resources/white-papers/intelligence-hub-brochure/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-IHUBL) is a software solution, deployable on customer hardware or in the cloud and can be easily scaled out to support the needs of organizations of all sizes. It is currently in use by early adopter customers and will be generally available later this summer.

Corvil is the industry leader for deriving Security, Operational, and Business intelligence from network data. As companies adopt faster and smarter machine technology, it becomes critical to tap into richer and more granular machine data sources to safeguard the transparency, performance and security of critical infrastructure and business applications. The Corvil streaming analytics platform captures, decodes, and learns from network data on the fly, transforming it into machine-time intelligence for network, IT, security and business teams to operate efficiently and securely in this new machine world. Corvil uses an open architecture to integrate the power of its network data analytics with the overall IT ecosystem providing increased automation and greater operational and business value outcomes for its users. The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 354 trillion messages with a daily transaction value in excess of $1 trillion.

