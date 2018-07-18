Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the new food trends defining the food industry in 2018

2017 was a very interesting year for new food trends going mainstream. There were plenty of new things like huge soup dumplings, Buddha bowls, and cones with chicken waffles to give your taste buds a new experience. We always promise ourselves to try some new food every new year. And if you're wondering what new food trends are taking restaurants by storm this year, don't worry we got you! We've evaluated all the latest developments and innovations in the food industry to determine what you're going to want this year and the best part is, you don't have to run all the way to exotic stores to enjoy them.

"Food holds a very special place in our lives. It is a part of who we are and operates as a medium to express our cultural identity." says an industry expert from Infiniti

New food trends defining the food industry in 2018:

Turmeric Milk: Turmeric milk or golden milk, is one of the new and popular food trends that will take the retail shelves by storm this year. The medicinal properties associated with curcumin will make it a trendy drink among those looking for beverages with anti-inflammatory properties. The prices range from $5 to $8 a bottle for these drinks.

Doughnuts with personalized fillings are trending now more than chocolate glazed doughnuts. Unique doughnut shops that tag themselves as 'boutique doughnut outlets' have been popping up globally. Such food outlets serve exclusive fillings and flavors such as Snickers bars, custard, and banana malt. Latest studies have already named this as one of the promising new food trends for this year.

Gut-friendly foods: Food prepared through fermentation and pickling that were more cultural, are all set to go mainstream this year. Prebiotics are also a big hit among the food enthusiasts this year and probiotics, such as miso and kefir, will make their mark as promising new food trends.



