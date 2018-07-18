Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Reports First Field Testing of BolaWrap 100

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced significant progress towards commercializing the BolaWrap™ 100.

"As we outlined in April, commercialization of a new police product involves demonstration, in-house evaluation, training and policy development and field testing before adoption as a standard policing tool," explained David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies. "We have demonstrated BolaWrap 100 to over 30 departments and are sponsoring 10 leading law enforcement departments across the nation that are in various stages of the testing process. We are pleased to report that the first agencies have advanced through in-house testing, completed policy and training, and now are field testing our solution with selected officers. This is an important step towards procurement.

"We believe the rapid pace we are seeing in a typically long process is driven by the desire of agencies to meet community demands to more humanely interact with the public, especially subjects in mental crisis. Although many subjects may not have a firearm, encounters still often present a danger to the public, themselves or the officer in the performance of his or her duties. Today police have limited options available to use in such encounters that do not escalate the situation."

The hand-held BolaWrap 100 is an early engagement tool intended to reduce the need and frequency for pain-inflicting or injurious use of force. It was designed alongside law enforcement with a focus on the complex problem of interacting with the mentally ill. According to a study by the "Treatment Advocacy Center" there is an estimated 7.9 million adults in the U.S. with a severe mental illness. While representing 4 of 100 adults, they generate 1 in 10 calls for police service and unfortunately, they represent 1 in 4 fatal police encounters.

"The professional law enforcement agencies we are sponsoring are leaders engaging with community stakeholders on this very important issue. We are excited that the first of these agencies have completed training, cleared new use policies and are now placing BolaWrap in the field," concluded Mr. Norris.

For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCQB: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. Wrap Technology premiered its hand-held BolaWrap™ 100 remote restraint solution at the International Association of Police Chiefs (IACP) October 2017 international conference. In December 2017 the Company completed a self-underwritten IPO and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

BolaWrap is a patented and patent pending, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the small but powerful BolaWrap assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

