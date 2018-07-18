Silver associated with gold in veins at nearby Hollister mine

Blackrock evaluating data, selecting targets for drilling in late 2018, early 2019

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - Blackrock Gold Corporation (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that an orientation soil geochemical survey has been conducted over vein exposures and geologic structures in the northeast portion of the Silver Cloud Claim Block in Elko County, Nevada. (see map)

There were three orientation lines with soil samples collected on 100 foot spacing, two north-souths and one east-west. A total of 41 samples were collected. The samples were analyzed by American Analytical Services of Osburn, Idaho for 35 elements by ICP as well as gold and silver by Fire Assay.

The sample analysis from the orientation survey indicates elevated levels of silver in four of the 41 soil samples collected near the vein exposures and structures in the northeast area of the claim block. Concentrations of 3.428 to 7.405 ppm silver are present in the four soil samples. The presence of silver is an indicator that mineralization is present within the veins and along structure in the northeast portion of the Silver Cloud Project Claims. The Company is considering additional soil geochemistry survey as outlined in the map below.

Gregory Schifrin, CEO said, "We are pleased with results of the orientation survey and the elevated levels of silver in the soil. This indicator, silver associated with gold in the veins, is present in the nearby Hollister mine and perhaps represents leakage along structure at Silver Cloud. This orientation work will provide the basis for a decision to conduct an extensive soil geochem survey of the property."

Blackrock is currently is in the process of evaluating data and selecting drill target sites. Blackrock plans to commence its drilling program in late fall 2018 or the spring of 2019 once it has completed additional surface technical work and interpretation of this data and receives drill permit notification approval. The Blackrock management team is working collectively with consultants to expeditiously advance the Silver Cloud project to drilling.





To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/36035_a1531876272817_90.jpg

The technical information related to the property presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by James G. Baughman SME-RM, a qualified person.

About Blackrock Gold

Blackrock Gold Corp is a discovery driven junior exploration company focused on uncovering the next big economic gold deposit. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on blue-sky opportunities, with an aim to acquire large-scale land packages that are in prolific gold belts within stable jurisdictions.

