Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC Pink: CRXPF) has completed the retrofit and upgrades at its 'The Park' state-of-the-art facility in Washington State. The facility recently underwent a complete retro-fit for hydroponic automation and the addition of 500 Gavita High Pressure Sodium grow lights. The facility requires no additional capex for upgrades in order that the tenant may reach full commercial production.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_sffl46e7/CROP-Infrastructure-CSE-CROP-completed-the-retrofit-and-upgrades-at-its-The-Park-facility-in-Washington-State

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Crop" in the search box.

The Park cannabis greenhouse is 35,000 square foot and sits on approximately nine acres of land. The greenhouse facility has five flowering bays that are designed to yield, at full scale production, approximately 12,000 pounds of high quality cannabis annually. Crop's licensed tenant grower has advised that it expects to harvest an initial 350 pounds of high quality cannabis within six weeks and will be at full scale production in September 2018.

Michael Yorke, CEO, stated: "With all of CROP's facilities' tenants now expecting to harvest, the company's real estate and brand portfolio should begin to provide all important regular cash flow while building equity in the IP of our brands. CROP will now be able to benefit from its real-estate backed, reoccurring revenue model while expanding into other favorable legal cannabis jurisdictions."

CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors offering best-in-class operations. The Company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications.

CROP has developed a portfolio of 15 Cannabis brands for licensing to tenants and also has US and Italian distribution rights for over 55 cannabis topical products from The Yield Growth Corp.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cropcorp.com, contact Michael Yorke, CEO, at 604-484-4206 or email info@cropcorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com