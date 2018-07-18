Power Sports Market is Projected to Reach USD 13.6 Bn in 2023, Globally - QYResearch.com

LOS ANGELES, PUNE, India and SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
According to the latest market report published by QY Research titled "Power Sports Market Research Report 2017-2023", the Global Power Sports market sales value was 11,334 million USD in 2017, and it is projected to reach 13,596 million USD in 2023, with a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.08% from 2017 to 2023.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg )
This report studies the Power Sports market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Power Sports market by product type and applications/end industries.
The major players in Global Power Sports market include - Honda, BRP, KTM, Yamaha Motor, Polaris, Ducati, Kawasaki, John Deere, BMW Motorrad, Arctic Cat, Suzuki, KYMCO, Harley Davidson, MV Agusta, Triumph, CFMOTO, Feishen Group, Zero Motorcycles, Rato, HISUN Motor and Other.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
The report provides the Power Sports industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What's more, the Power Sports industry development trends and marketing channels are analysed.
Request Sample Report@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/237669/global-power-sports-market
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Power Sports in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Canada
Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
- ATV
- SSV
- UTV
- Motorcycle
- Personal Watercraft
- Snowmobile
- PWC
Request and View Report TOC@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/237669/global-power-sports-market
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Power Sports in each application, can be divided into
- Off-road
- Road
- Air
- Water
- Others
Look for buy full Report now@ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/574050/global-gift-cards-market
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Further breakdown of Gift Cards market on basis of the key contributing countries. Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.
More Sports Related Reports@ (https://www.qyresearch.com/index/list/1470/sports)
Related Reports:
- Global Alternative Sports Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/559028/global-alternative-sports-market
- Global Sports Utility Vehicle Market:https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/557927/global-sports-utility-vehicle-market
- Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/163224/global-sports-fishing-equipment-sales-market
About Us:
QY Research, Established in 2007: focuses on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, and data base & seminar services. QY Research has more than 34000 global well-known customers, covering more than 30 industries including energy, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, etc. Company services cover one-stop solution as Data-Analysis-Suggestion-Consulting Implementation. Research regions cover China, US, EU, Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America, Australia, and other regions in the world. QYResearch built research or marketing centres in China (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong), USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, etc.
Currently, QYResearch has become the first choice, worthy and trusted consulting brand in Global and China business consulting services.
QY Research Achievements:
Year of Experience: 11 Years
Consulting Projects: 500+ successfully conducted so far
Global Reports: 5000 Reports Every Years
Resellers Partners for Our Reports: 150 + Across Globe
Global Clients: 34000+
Contact US:
USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton, Suite 218,
City of industry, CA - 91748
USA: +1-6262-952-442
Korea Registered Office: QY Research Korea, Business Consulting Centre
7th floor, 25, Mapo-daero,
Mapo-gu, Seoul, 04167,
Korea (Republic of)
Tel.: +82-10-7551-1278
India Registered Office: QY Research Pvt. Ltd,
102, Siddh Icon,
Opposite Royal Enfield Showroom,
Baner Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,
Maharashtra, India
Tel: +91-9766-478-224
Emails - enquiry@qyrsearch.com
sales@qyresearch.com
Media:
Rahul Singh
Director - Digital Marketing
Mob. +91-7028920828
Sales:
Hitesh Balchandani
Director Sales
Mob. +91-9766478224
Web - http://www.qyresearch.com
Expert News: https://www.qyresearch.com/expert/list