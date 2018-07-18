CoinBene launches Internet of People (IoP) trading

Global exchange announces the listing of the digital asset, which is used to make their decentralized platform of applications and payments, is working properly

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinBene, a global exchange that ranks among the 10 largest in the world, according to the CoinMarketCap, remains with its strategy of offering the largest number of digital assets to its customers and announces its listing on Internet of People (IoP).

IoP was released to be more than a cryptocurrency. It is a decentralized network that enables P2P operations without the need of intermediaries, which allows the creation of applications and payments at lower rates, and at the same time, that gives users total control over their personal data.

This can be done through the use of IoP coin on the IoP network. They are based on Bitcoin's Core (0.15.0.1), currently running a slightly modified proof-of-work consensus which uses whitelisted addresses to avoid the ASIC trap. This year IoP will be presenting a brand-new consensus mechanism based on directed acyclic graphs (DAGs), byzantine fault tolerance and virtual voting to make things even more fair and efficient. IOP have maximum supply of 21 million units. The market capitalization of the asset nowadays is US$ 2.8 million.

What does this represent?

This listing helps IoP achieve its goal of becoming the Internet of the People, in the decentralization of applications, payments and in providing facilities and convenience to their community.



"We are delighted to be part of IoP's history, helping the asset to gain market share and meet the challenge of becoming a decentralized payment and application platform," said Feng Bo, Global VP of CoinBene.

Feng Bo's opinion is similar to what Kristian Schmid, head of marketing at IoP, thinks of the listing in a global exchange.



"Our partner has spent a lot of time trying to understand IoP's project, the cryptocurrency and what we want to achieve. It is no coincidence that CoinBene has grown rapidly and has become an important actor for the market. This kind of mutual support is exactly what IoP devotes in supporting encryption and the world in general", said Schmid.



The CoinBene executive believes IoP is right, after all; the platform has about 1.5 million users and negotiates more than US$ 4.5 billion per month.

About CoinBene

CoinBene is one of the largest exchanges in the world with an average of US$ 4 billion negotiated through the platform each month, according to CoinMarketCap, a portal that analyzes the fluctuation of digital currencies. Founded in November 2017, the startup already has customers in more than 150 countries, with 1.5 million active users last month. The company differentiates itself from others, basing all their performance on the needs of the clients, and working together with stakeholders from the market.

About Internet of People (IoP)

Internet of People (IoP) is a decentralized network of nodes where almost anyone can set up and run a node. IoP is creating the new, decentralized and censorship-resistant internet based on the Mercury protocol, a node-based environment for building truly decentralized apps. The IoP Coin is designed to distribute block rewards to the IoP community and its members fairly, reduce the need for high powered/high power consumption mining and pay for services in the IoP ecosystem around nodes and dApps.

