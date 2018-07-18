Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the Laws of Guernsey with registered number 47190)

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Result of Annual General Meeting

18 July 2018

The Board of Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all Ordinary Resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice ("the Notice") dated 14 June 2018 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Against Withheld 1 3,237 0 0 2 3,237 0 0 3 3,237 0 0 4 3,237 0 0 5 3,237 0 0 6 3,237 0 0 7 3,237 0 0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution

All Enquiries:

Company website: www.agol.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001