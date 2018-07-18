Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Chinese operating subsidiary and manager of the Cubeler commercial lending platform, Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS"), has added a new feature to Cubeler that allows financial data on the platform to be validated using the popular WeChat social media and messaging app (https://www.wechat.com/en/).

The new feature (see example here) allows Cubeler's registered lenders to easily validate financial information on SMEs by having the platform send data validation requests to randomly selected clients and suppliers of the SMEs in the form of "yes" or "no" questions. The addition of this feature is an example of how Cubeler needed to be adjusted for the Chinese commercial lending space.

"During the course of our meetings with prospective Cubeler lending partners, they made it clear that having the ability to validate the integrity of the SME financial data available on the platform would be very important to them," commented Liang Qiu, CEO of Peak's group of companies in China. "We obviously want our partners to know that they can trust the financial data based on which they will be making their lending decisions and we couldn't think of a better way than using an app so familiar to the Chinese audience to do that. We have no doubt that the addition of this feature will make Cubeler even more attractive to the platform's prospective lending partners," concluded Mr. Qiu.

WeChat is one of the world's largest, and China's most popular standalone mobile app with over 1 billion monthly active users and more than 900 million daily active users. Forbes Magazine describes WeChat as one of the world's most powerful apps. It's also widely known as China's "app for everything" because of its wide range of functions. It's used to pay bills, order goods and services, including booking doctor appointments, money transfers, and making in-store purchases by linking directly to the users' bank and credit card accounts. The app has become part of the very fabric of the country.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

Contact information:

Cathy Hume

CEO

CHF Capital Markets

Phone: 416-868-1079 ext.: 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Or

Johnson Joseph

President and CEO

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.

Phone: 514-340-7775 ext.: 501

Email: investors@peakpositioning.com

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.